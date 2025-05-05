Tragic Stampede at Shree Lairai Temple: A Failure in Preparedness

A tragic stampede struck the annual festival at Shree Lairai Temple in Goa, resulting in six deaths and over 70 injuries. The calamity exposed significant lapses in safety preparedness, as revealed by an official on Monday.

The Goa police had instructed the temple management to implement crucial safety measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras, during a meeting conducted just before the event. However, the temple committee cited insufficient time to comply with these directives.

The incident underscores the critical need for timely and effective crowd control measures at large public events. The committee has since testified to a fact-finding commission, detailing their version of the events leading to the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)