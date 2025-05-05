Left Menu

Sitaare Zameen Par: A Spiritual Sequel Sparks Anticipation

Aamir Khan Productions revealed the poster for 'Sitaare Zameen Par', a film introducing 10 new actors, directed by R S Prasanna. Set as a spiritual successor to 'Taare Zameen Par', it's slated for a June 20 release. A celebration of love, the film marks Khan's comeback with a fresh storyline and vibrant cast.

Aamir Khan Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Aamir Khan Productions has released the first glimpse of its much-anticipated film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par', promising to showcase 10 debutant actors. The film is described as a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit 'Taare Zameen Par' and is expected to attract significant attention when it arrives in theaters on June 20.

Directed by R S Prasanna, known for 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', and written by Divy Nidhi Sharma with Aparna Purohit, the film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. The tagline 'Sabka apna apna normal' accompanies the vibrant poster shared on the production's Instagram.

The film stars Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and introduces newcomers like Aroush Datta and Simran Mangeshkar. It marks Khan's return after nearly three years since 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. With a soundtrack by Shankar-Easaan-Loy and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, 'Sitaare Zameen Par' promises a heartwarming narrative emphasizing love, happiness, and individual uniqueness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

