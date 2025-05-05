Left Menu

Shekhar Kapur Criticizes Trump's Tariff Threat on Foreign Films

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur criticizes US President Donald Trump's proposed 100% tariff on imported films. Kapur warns this could encourage Hollywood to move abroad, challenging Trump's intentions. Trump labels foreign incentives for filmmakers a national security threat. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared Trump's comments without response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 14:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur weighed in on President Donald Trump's threat to impose a 100% tariff on films produced abroad and imported into the United States, a move Kapur argues might backfire.

In a Sunday night statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump announced he had authorized the Department of Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representative to levy these tariffs, which he views as a protectionist measure to bolster the struggling American film industry.

Kapur, known for his acclaimed films 'Mr India', and the 'Elizabeth' series, noted that approximately 75% of Hollywood's box office comes from international markets. He warned that Trump's policy could ironically drive Hollywood's film production overseas, contrary to Trump's intentions. Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tacitly acknowledged Trump's remarks with an Instagram story.

Trump described the strategy by foreign nations to attract US filmmakers with incentives as a potential national security threat, accusing these countries of engaging in propaganda and malign messaging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

