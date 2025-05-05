Wellington Airport's Iconic Hobbit Eagles Soar Away

The towering eagle sculptures that have graced Wellington Airport for more than a decade are being removed, marking the end of an era for fans of Peter Jackson’s film legacy.

With wingspans of 15 meters and weighing over a tonne each, these sculptures have been an iconic fixture, enchanting visitors and occasionally misleading frightened children since their installation in 2013. Their dramatic history includes an incident in 2016 when one came loose during a severe earthquake, crashing onto the terminal floor but fortunately causing no injuries.

This significant change comes as Wellington Airport's management, led by Chief Executive Matt Clarke, seeks to revitalize their storytelling themes, moving away from the long-standing 'Lord of the Rings' motif. Though the departure of the eagles is met with sadness by some travelers, like Verity Johnson and Michael Parks, the airport maintains its whimsical appeal by retaining beloved exhibits such as the formidable gold-hoarding dragon, Smaug.

