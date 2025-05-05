Left Menu

Wellington Airport's Iconic Hobbit Eagles Soar Away

Wellington Airport's iconic eagle sculptures, symbols of New Zealand's film connection, are being removed after a decade. Despite tourist popularity, the airport seeks a new theme. The eagles leave behind a legacy tied to Peter Jackson’s films, which greatly influenced the local economy and global tourism appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:20 IST
Wellington Airport's Iconic Hobbit Eagles Soar Away
Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The towering eagle sculptures that have graced Wellington Airport for more than a decade are being removed, marking the end of an era for fans of Peter Jackson’s film legacy.

With wingspans of 15 meters and weighing over a tonne each, these sculptures have been an iconic fixture, enchanting visitors and occasionally misleading frightened children since their installation in 2013. Their dramatic history includes an incident in 2016 when one came loose during a severe earthquake, crashing onto the terminal floor but fortunately causing no injuries.

This significant change comes as Wellington Airport's management, led by Chief Executive Matt Clarke, seeks to revitalize their storytelling themes, moving away from the long-standing 'Lord of the Rings' motif. Though the departure of the eagles is met with sadness by some travelers, like Verity Johnson and Michael Parks, the airport maintains its whimsical appeal by retaining beloved exhibits such as the formidable gold-hoarding dragon, Smaug.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025