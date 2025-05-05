Trump's Tariff Tangle: The Future of Foreign Films in America

In a bold move aimed at reviving America's flailing movie industry, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a 100% tariff on foreign films. He described the situation as a 'very fast death' for American cinema, driven by incentives offered to lure productions abroad.

The announcement, made on Truth Social, emphasized the national security threat posed by foreign movie incentives and called for immediate action by the Department of Commerce. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed the swift initiation of this process.

The exact implementation details remain unclear, leading to industry upheaval as Hollywood executives scramble to interpret the tariff's reach, including its impact on streaming platforms. Meanwhile, international film industries brace for economic ripples as global leaders respond to Trump's imposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)