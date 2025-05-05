Koyal.AI Partners with Offbeet Media to Transform Storytelling in M&E
Koyal.AI, an innovative audio-to-video platform, has partnered with Offbeet Media Group to enhance storytelling for creators. Unveiled at WAVES 2025, Koyal.AI uses AI to convert audio into video narratives, ensuring consent to protect rights. The collaboration aims to reach markets globally, enhancing creative expression and democratizing storytelling.
Koyal.AI, a cutting-edge GenAI platform from Silicon Valley, has teamed up with Offbeet Media Group to revolutionize media storytelling.
The partnership, showcased at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, aims to convert audio tracks into compelling visual narratives using advanced AI.
The alliance seeks to expand its reach, making storytelling more accessible and diverse.
