Hyderabad Gears Up for Miss World 2025: A Cultural Extravaganza

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a review meeting regarding the preparatory arrangements for the Miss World 2025 pageant at the Command Control Centre on Monday. The discussion saw the participation of prominent figures such as Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, along with other high-ranking officials, according to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office.

Hyderabad is all set to host the prestigious 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant on May 31. The state's Information & Public Relations Department recently unveiled a detailed itinerary featuring numerous high-profile events to be held across Telangana. Among these key activities is an opportunity for Miss World contestants to witness a live Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal on May 21.

Other significant activities scheduled include a heritage walk at Charminar and Laad Bazaar on May 12, and visits to noted sites such as the Chowmahalla Palace, Warangal Fort, Thousand Pillar Temple, and Ramappa Temple. A Perini dance performance is also on the itinerary for May 14. Special arrangements have been laid out at Shamshabad Airport, where international delegates will receive a traditional Telangana style welcome. Additional preparations at the airport include the setup of special lounges and help desks for the arriving contestants.

To promote the festive environment, the state has adorned the area with welcome arches bearing Telangana's iconic tourist attractions and cultural symbols. The slogan "Telangana Jaroor Aana" (Must Visit Telangana) is prominently displayed in numerous locations to highlight the state as a preferred travel destination. The government aims to leverage the Miss World platform as a catalyst for boosting tourism, following a record of over 1.5 lakh international tourist arrivals in 2024. The event, scheduled at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, will see participation from over 120 countries.

This year's pageant marks the second consecutive hosting by India of this global beauty contest. The reigning titleholder, Karolina Bielawska of Poland, will pass on her crown during the grand finale. India will be represented on the international stage by Femina Miss India World 2023, Nandini Gupta. (ANI)

