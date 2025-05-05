VE Day 80: King Charles Leads Tributes, Highlights Commonwealth Role

King Charles III spearheaded the UK's commemorations of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day, spotlighting the oft-overlooked contributions of Indians in World War II. A new public opinion survey emphasized the need for greater recognition of the substantial efforts made by the 2.5 million-strong British Indian Army alongside Allied forces.

The involvement of Commonwealth troops from Africa and the Caribbean, who played crucial roles across significant battles, prompted a discussion on educational reforms in British history curricula. Sunder Katwala of British Future highlighted the untold stories of these soldiers during remembrance events. Only 55% of respondents were aware of Indian soldiers' participation, with an overwhelming majority supporting inclusive historical acknowledgment.

The research underscores the importance of incorporating Commonwealth contributions into British school history lessons to foster social cohesion. The commemorations included poignant events with veterans and a spectacular flypast by the RAF Red Arrows, as King Charles III and senior royals took part in the celebrations. Reflecting on sacrifices made, UK leaders sent a unifying message for remembrance across the nation.

