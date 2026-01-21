Left Menu

Davos Drama: Trump's Greenland Comments Stir Global Reactions

During a speech in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump ruled out using force to control Greenland, sparking various reactions. Politicians and experts have expressed concern over his statements, especially regarding NATO. The discourse reflects global anxiety about U.S. foreign policy under Trump's administration.

Updated: 21-01-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:01 IST
In a controversial address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision not to use force in an attempt to govern Greenland, generating a wave of international reactions. Trump's speech has raised concerns among global leaders about the stability and intentions of U.S. foreign policy.

Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, expressed skepticism about Trump's approach, referring to the speech as 'insignificant' and noting that European Union counterparts remain open to negotiations. His comments echoed broader anxieties, notably influenced by unpredictable stock market responses.

Among other notable responses, Philip Gordon of Brookings highlighted relief over Trump's statement but warned of the broader implications for global powers reliant on U.S. protection. Al Gore, former Vice President, criticized Trump's approach to international alliances, questioning its impact on NATO's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

