Bomb Threat Foiled at Lady Gaga's Historic Concert in Rio

In a disturbing development at Lady Gaga's record-setting concert in Rio de Janeiro, two individuals have been detained in relation to an alleged bomb threat. The arrests occurred just hours before the free concert at Copacabana Beach on May 3. According to reports, the suspects, involving a man and a teenager, plotted to target Brazil's LGBTQ+ community with explosives.

Despite the alarming news, Lady Gaga's camp clarified they were unaware of any potential threats. The singer's spokesperson stated that knowledge of the situation came only through media reports. "This alleged threat was brought to our attention this morning via the media," revealed Gaga's representative, according to People. The statement assured that no safety warnings were communicated to Lady Gaga prior to or during the event.

Working alongside law enforcement, Lady Gaga's team ensured robust safety measures were in place for the concert, which was attended by an estimated 2.5 million people, marking an unprecedented record for any female artist. The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro held a press briefing to disclose that the arrested duo aimed to carry out coordinated attacks using homemade explosives, specifically targeting the LGBTQIA+ demographic. The plot was reportedly uncovered through digital platform monitoring, with Molotov cocktails intended for use during the concert.

(With inputs from agencies.)