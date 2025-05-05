Controversy Over 'Jagannath Dham' Title in West Bengal

Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri and chairman of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, has taken issue with the use of 'Jagannath Dham' for a new temple in Digha, West Bengal. Deb asserts that only Puri's 12th-century shrine holds the rightful claim to this title, based on ancient scriptures.

Seeking the consultation of the Muktimundupa Pundita Sabha, Deb emphasized that historic texts such as 'Shree Purushottama-kshetra Mahatmyam' and various Puranas designate Puri as the sole 'Jagannath Dham.' He noted that prominent spiritual leaders like Adi Shankaracharya and Shree Ramanujacharya have long recognized Puri's unique standing.

Deb urged the authorities at the Digha Jagannath Temple to reconsider their naming decision, emphasizing the importance of respecting traditional scriptures and heritage. He warned that deviating from this tradition could offend the sentiments of devotees worldwide.

