Legacy Honored: Biju Patnaik's Valor Celebrated by Russian Embassy

Naveen Patnaik, the Leader of Opposition in Odisha and BJD president, is set to travel to New Delhi for a special ceremony. The Russian Embassy will honor his late father, Biju Patnaik, for his significant contribution during World War II, particularly the 'Stalingrad Operation.'

Denis Alipov, the Russian Ambassador to India, has extended an invitation to Patnaik for the event, which takes place on May 9, known as Victory Day in Russia. May 9 commemorates the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany during WWII. Patnaik will serve as the Guest of Honour during this notable occasion.

In a letter addressed to Patnaik, Ambassador Alipov recognized the heroic efforts of Biju Patnaik, highlighting his participation in the Stalingrad Operation. The historic Battle of Stalingrad, from July 1942 to February 1943, was a pivotal moment in the Soviet defense against Nazi forces. The event will also feature External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as the Chief Guest.

(With inputs from agencies.)