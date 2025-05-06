Left Menu

Gujarat Foundation Day Celebrates Cultural Richness and Economic Growth

Gujarat Foundation Day was commemorated at Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan with cultural displays and performances. Under Governor Anandiben Patel's guidance, the event showcased Gujarat's art and traditions, highlighting its developmental journey and contribution to the nation's economy. The state's initiatives in education, health, and business sectors were also celebrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 17:28 IST
Gujarat Foundation Day Celebrates Cultural Richness and Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Foundation Day was vibrant with traditional celebrations at the Gandhi Auditorium of Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, showcasing the art, cuisine, and culture of the state. The event highlighted the cultural diversity of Gujarat through 'rangoli' exhibitions, documentaries, and exhilarating folk performances such as Dandiya and Garba, which were orchestrated under the inspiration of Governor Anandiben Patel.

Governor Patel lauded the artists for their energizing performances and stressed the state's strides in becoming a modern, developed powerhouse. She mentioned Gujarat's strategic planning in education, health, and business sectors and the state's commitment to 'Ease of Doing Business', attracting domestic and international investor confidence. Infrastructure advancements across roads, digital connectivity, and healthcare were also acknowledged.

Governor Patel also reminisced about the 'Vibrant Gujarat' summit, initiated in 2003, which positioned the state on the global economic map. She cited the successful engagement of leading companies through significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), enhancing Gujarat's global investment presence and creating employment opportunities, solidifying the state's economic footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

Trump's Trade Talks: Securing Fairness with China

 Global
2
Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

Trump's Controversial Alcatraz Revival Plan

 Global
3
Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

Red Bull Challenges Russell's Podium Finish in Miami GP

 United States
4
Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

Alarming Plight of Migrant Children Crossing Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025