Gujarat Foundation Day Celebrates Cultural Richness and Economic Growth

Gujarat Foundation Day was vibrant with traditional celebrations at the Gandhi Auditorium of Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, showcasing the art, cuisine, and culture of the state. The event highlighted the cultural diversity of Gujarat through 'rangoli' exhibitions, documentaries, and exhilarating folk performances such as Dandiya and Garba, which were orchestrated under the inspiration of Governor Anandiben Patel.

Governor Patel lauded the artists for their energizing performances and stressed the state's strides in becoming a modern, developed powerhouse. She mentioned Gujarat's strategic planning in education, health, and business sectors and the state's commitment to 'Ease of Doing Business', attracting domestic and international investor confidence. Infrastructure advancements across roads, digital connectivity, and healthcare were also acknowledged.

Governor Patel also reminisced about the 'Vibrant Gujarat' summit, initiated in 2003, which positioned the state on the global economic map. She cited the successful engagement of leading companies through significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), enhancing Gujarat's global investment presence and creating employment opportunities, solidifying the state's economic footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)