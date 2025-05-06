Left Menu

Miss World 2024: Telangana's Grand Global Showcase

The Miss World event in Hyderabad, from May 10 to 31, is more than a beauty contest; it's a platform for empowerment, promoting Telangana's tourism and cultural heritage globally. The event emphasizes the state's tradition and innovation blend, aiming to boost its international appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-05-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 20:30 IST
The Miss World pageant, scheduled in Hyderabad from May 10 to 31, transcends beauty, offering a platform for empowerment and cultural exchange, affirmed Telangana Tourism Minister J Krishna Rao on Tuesday.

Rao, at a press event alongside Julia Morley of Miss World Limited, highlighted this as a considerable opportunity to elevate Telangana Tourism on a global platform.

"Our state is eager to present its heritage, unique cuisines, and urban vibrancy," said Rao, inviting global audiences to explore Telangana's rich cultural legacy and modern progress.

In preparation, Rao examined facilities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, ensuring a grand welcoming for international guests. Traditional decorations and cultural displays are slated to set the tone.

Rao insisted on an airport experience that reflects Telangana's rich traditions. By spotlighting cultural assets, the pageant underscores Telangana as a global destination for culture and hospitality.

Amidst pageant preparations, BRS president K T Rama Rao accused the Congress of false campaign promises, contrasting the funding of cultural events with unmet financial commitments to state employees and retirees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

