The Tower of London has been transformed into a sea of ceramic poppies as the UK commemorates the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. This symbolic display, visited by Queen Camilla, highlights the importance of remembrance in British culture.

The poppies represent the bloodshed of war victims, with designer Tom Piper noting their metaphorical significance. The installation is part of a series of events planned by the government to mark Nazi Germany's surrender on May 8, 1945.

Following a similar 2014 installation, artist Paul Cummins brings 30,000 ceramic poppies to the site, drawing thousands of visitors until November 11. The historic Tower of London's legacy echoes through London, having withstood World War Two bombings.

