Ceramic Poppies Spread at Tower of London for VE Day 80th Anniversary

For the 80th Victory in Europe Day anniversary, the Tower of London is decorated with ceramic poppies, symbolizing remembrance. Queen Camilla and other royals visited the display, which includes 30,000 poppies, crafted by artist Paul Cummins, showcasing a red cascade from the White Tower.

The Tower of London has been transformed into a sea of ceramic poppies as the UK commemorates the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day. This symbolic display, visited by Queen Camilla, highlights the importance of remembrance in British culture.

The poppies represent the bloodshed of war victims, with designer Tom Piper noting their metaphorical significance. The installation is part of a series of events planned by the government to mark Nazi Germany's surrender on May 8, 1945.

Following a similar 2014 installation, artist Paul Cummins brings 30,000 ceramic poppies to the site, drawing thousands of visitors until November 11. The historic Tower of London's legacy echoes through London, having withstood World War Two bombings.

