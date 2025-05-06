Left Menu

Mystery Shrouds KIIT: Deaths of Two Nepali Students Spark Outrage

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has constituted a fact-finding team to investigate the deaths of two Nepali female students at KIIT. The deaths have caused national and international outrage. The team, led by Panchanan Kanungo, will examine the events, engage stakeholders, and report to the OPCC president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 22:48 IST
The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has established a fact-finding team to investigate the recent deaths of two Nepali female students at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

Prisa Sah, an 18-year-old B.Tech computer science student from Nepal, was found dead in her hostel room on May 1. Earlier, on February 16, Prakriti Lamsal, another Nepali student at the same institute, died by suicide.

The incidents have prompted widespread outrage both within India and internationally. The OPCC's fact-finding team, headed by former minister Panchanan Kanungo, includes several Congress leaders. The committee is tasked with visiting the institute, speaking to relevant stakeholders, and submitting a detailed report to OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das.

(With inputs from agencies.)

