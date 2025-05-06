Left Menu

Debate Heats Up: The Future of Delhi's Iconic Markets

A survey by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) reveals that 88% of Delhi's traders oppose relocating historic markets like Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar. CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal advocates for redevelopment instead, emphasizing the cultural and economic significance of these areas. Traders fear relocation impacts business.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has revealed that a significant 88% of traders oppose the relocation of Delhi's historic markets, including Chandni Chowk and Sadar Bazar. According to a recent survey, traders would prefer redevelopment over relocation, citing potential negative impacts on business

CTI Chairman, Brijesh Goyal, stressed that the markets are of immense cultural and economic importance. He highlighted past relocation attempts that failed due to inadequate planning and suggested improvements such as multilevel parking and removal of illegal encroachments.

Despite Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's suggestion to shift these markets to new locations for better facilities and space, traders remain firm. They argue that relocation could diminish the markets' historical identity, affecting not just their business but also tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

