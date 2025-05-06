Rajkummar Rao's Time Loop Twist in 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

Rajkummar Rao, celebrated for his genuine depiction of everyday characters, especially those from small towns, shares insights into his upcoming film, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'. The romantic comedy, directed by Karan Sharma, unravels in Varanasi, with Rao playing Ranjan, a groom-to-be caught in a time loop before his wedding day.

Rao complements his co-star, Wamiqa Gabbi, who plays Titli, his on-screen bride. The actors, known not only for their impressive performances but also as admirable individuals, create a relatable narrative that resonates with audiences, particularly women who might see themselves in Titli.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' is set to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and solid performances. As the release date approaches, the team expresses a mix of excitement and nerves, eagerly waiting to see how the film will be received.

(With inputs from agencies.)