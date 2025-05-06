Telangana Set to Host 72nd Miss World Festival in 2025

Telangana has been chosen as the host state for the 72nd Miss World Festival, scheduled from May 7 to 31, 2025. This major announcement was made during a press conference held at Trident Hyderabad.

The event was graced by Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of Miss World Limited, alongside Jupally Krishna Rao, Telangana's Minister for Tourism, Patel Ramesh Reddy from Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Limited, and Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana's Special Chief Secretary for Youth Advancement, Tourism, and Culture. Distinguished attendees included actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood, confirmed to receive a Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic work, and Miss India, Nandini Gupta, who will represent India at the pageant this year.

Julia Morley expressed enthusiasm about bringing the Miss World Festival to India, highlighting Telangana's cultural richness and hospitality as an ideal fit for the event's mission of 'Beauty With a Purpose.' Sonu Sood acknowledged the collaboration between the Miss World Organisation and his foundation, aimed at raising awareness for a Cancer-Free World. Local officials, including Minister Jupally Krishna Rao and Patel Ramesh Reddy, emphasized the opportunity to present Telangana as a hub of cultural heritage, modern achievements, and international tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)