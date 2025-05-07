Left Menu

Tariff Threat: Can Mel Gibson Save Australia's Film Sector?

Australia's film industry urges Mel Gibson to leverage his influence as a Trump adviser to reverse U.S. tariffs on imported films, which could cause significant job losses and increased ticket prices. Industry leaders emphasize the intertwined film production relationship between the U.S. and Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:43 IST
SYDNEY/GOLD COAST, Australia – The Australian film industry is rallying behind actor Mel Gibson, hoping he can influence U.S. President Donald Trump to reverse film tariffs threatening the nation's $650 million Hollywood-linked economy. The proposed tariffs could lead to significant job cuts and elevated cinema prices.

Industry figures are urging Gibson, a U.S.-born actor who launched his career in Australia and now serves as Trump's Hollywood adviser, to advocate against the tariffs. Kate Carnell, chair of Screen Producers Australia, criticized the move as nonsensical, citing potential impact on Gibson's planned film production in Italy.

The tariff, announced by Trump, sends shockwaves through global film sectors tied to Hollywood. Given Australia's robust connection with international studios, a complete tariff could unravel longstanding economic ties, threatening jobs and escalating movie-going costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

