Operation Sindoor: Stars Rally Behind Indian Forces
Prominent figures like Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut express solidarity with India's military after Operation Sindoor targets terror bases in Pakistan. The operation follows a brutal attack in Pahalgam, sparking nationwide outrage and a fierce response led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.
In the wake of a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, India's bold response via 'Operation Sindoor' has received widespread acclaim from celebrities. Actors like Akshay Kumar and Kangana Ranaut have lauded the armed forces for their strategic missile strikes in Pakistan, which were a direct retaliation against the attack.
The operation targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, underlining India's commitment to tackling terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier assured the military of complete operational freedom in determining the response to the April 22 attack, emphasizing a policy of zero tolerance toward such threats.
Other public figures, including filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor Suniel Shetty, have echoed the sentiment, stressing the need for justice and applauding India's restrained yet decisive action. The operation underscores the nation's unity in the face of terrorism and its resolve to protect its citizens.
