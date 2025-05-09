Left Menu

Epic Clash Awaits: 'Godzilla X Kong: Supernova' Set for 2026 Release

The highly anticipated sequel, 'Godzilla X Kong: Supernova', directed by Grant Sputore, is set to hit theaters on March 26, 2026. Featuring stars like Kaitlyn Dever and Jack O'Connell, the film will introduce new characters and follow the Titans facing a world-ending threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:28 IST
Epic Clash Awaits: 'Godzilla X Kong: Supernova' Set for 2026 Release
Godzilla x Kong poster (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a major announcement for film enthusiasts, the sequel to the blockbuster 'Godzilla x Kong' franchise has been officially titled 'Godzilla X Kong: Supernova' and is slated for a release date of March 26, 2026. This upcoming cinematic spectacle is currently in the production phase under the direction of Grant Sputore, renowned for 'I Am Mother', as reported by Deadline.

Set to expand the Monsterverse, 'Godzilla X Kong: Supernova' will introduce a host of new human characters alongside the iconic Titans, Godzilla and Kong, as they confront an apocalyptic threat. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Kaitlyn Dever, Jack O'Connell, Delroy Lindo, Matthew Modine, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sam Neill, and the return of Dan Stevens as veterinarian Trapper Beasley, reprising his role from the highest-grossing installment 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'.

Crafted by screenwriter Dave Callaham, known for 'Shang-Chi', the film promises to deliver thrilling action as part of Legendary's Monsterverse. This cinematic universe, which began with 'Godzilla' in 2014, includes 'Kong: Skull Island', 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters', and has expanded into spin-offs like Netflix's 'Skull Island' and Apple TV+'s 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025