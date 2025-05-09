Mysterious Sonic Boom Rattles Assam's Golaghat District

A baffling, thunderous sound startled residents of Assam's Golaghat district on Friday. Preliminary findings indicate a 'sonic boom' might be responsible for the disturbance, according to the local administration.

The sonic boom, a result of a shock wave from an object surpassing the speed of sound, left communities in places like Merapani and Sarupathar on edge. The loud noise was reported at approximately 3.35 pm.

Local police and civil authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, advising the public to remain calm as they work to identify the sound's origin.

