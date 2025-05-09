Left Menu

Mysterious Sonic Boom Rattles Assam's Golaghat District

A loud, mysterious sound resembling a sonic boom was heard across Assam's Golaghat district. Local administration suggests it was caused by a shock wave from an object traveling faster than sound. Authorities urge calm as investigations continue to determine the source of the noise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:29 IST
A baffling, thunderous sound startled residents of Assam's Golaghat district on Friday. Preliminary findings indicate a 'sonic boom' might be responsible for the disturbance, according to the local administration.

The sonic boom, a result of a shock wave from an object surpassing the speed of sound, left communities in places like Merapani and Sarupathar on edge. The loud noise was reported at approximately 3.35 pm.

Local police and civil authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, advising the public to remain calm as they work to identify the sound's origin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

