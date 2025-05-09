Jai Hind Yatra: Congress Cadres Show Solidarity with Armed Forces

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee members organized the 'Jai Hind Yatra' in a show of support for the armed forces on Friday. With a massive national flag in tow, the procession highlighted the party's solidarity with the troops.

TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai took the lead as Congress workers expressed their unyielding support for the military by waving the tricolour and chanting 'Jai Hind' slogans, emphasizing their recognition of the forces' steadfast dedication to the nation.

The procession set off from Chitra theatre in Pudupet and concluded at Egmore, with a social media post reaffirming the party's unity with the country's defense personnel.

