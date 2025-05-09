Left Menu

Jai Hind Yatra: Congress Cadres Show Solidarity with Armed Forces

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee organized the 'Jai Hind Yatra' procession to demonstrate solidarity with the armed forces. Led by TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, cadres carried a large national flag and chanted 'Jai Hind.' The march started at Chitra theatre and ended at Egmore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-05-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 09-05-2025 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee members organized the 'Jai Hind Yatra' in a show of support for the armed forces on Friday. With a massive national flag in tow, the procession highlighted the party's solidarity with the troops.

TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai took the lead as Congress workers expressed their unyielding support for the military by waving the tricolour and chanting 'Jai Hind' slogans, emphasizing their recognition of the forces' steadfast dedication to the nation.

The procession set off from Chitra theatre in Pudupet and concluded at Egmore, with a social media post reaffirming the party's unity with the country's defense personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

