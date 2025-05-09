Jai Hind Yatra: Congress Cadres Show Solidarity with Armed Forces
The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee organized the 'Jai Hind Yatra' procession to demonstrate solidarity with the armed forces. Led by TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, cadres carried a large national flag and chanted 'Jai Hind.' The march started at Chitra theatre and ended at Egmore.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee members organized the 'Jai Hind Yatra' in a show of support for the armed forces on Friday. With a massive national flag in tow, the procession highlighted the party's solidarity with the troops.
TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai took the lead as Congress workers expressed their unyielding support for the military by waving the tricolour and chanting 'Jai Hind' slogans, emphasizing their recognition of the forces' steadfast dedication to the nation.
The procession set off from Chitra theatre in Pudupet and concluded at Egmore, with a social media post reaffirming the party's unity with the country's defense personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Armed Forces Witness Major Leadership Transitions
PM Modi said at security meet that armed forces have complete operational freedom to decide mode, targets, timing of India's response.
India's Defiant Stance: Modi Grants Armed Forces Full Freedom Post-Pahalgam Attack
Indo-Pak Refugees in Kutch Stand Firm with Indian Armed Forces Amid Rising Tensions
PM Modi Empowers Armed Forces with Full Autonomy After Pahalgam Attack