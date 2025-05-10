Margot Friedlander's Legacy: A Journey from Survival to Advocacy

Margot Friedlander, renowned for her harrowing survival story and subsequent advocacy, passed away at the age of 103. A survivor of the Theresienstadt concentration camp, Friedlander became a prominent voice for Holocaust remembrance in her later years.

The Margot Friedlander Foundation in Berlin confirmed her passing, although details regarding the precise time and cause of death remain undisclosed. Her death coincides with the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany's surrender in World War II.

Friedlander spent much of her life in the U.S. but returned to Germany in her 80s to share her experiences, receiving national honors and a statue at Berlin's City Hall. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier praised her contribution to Germany's reconciliation with its past.

(With inputs from agencies.)