RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Bhubaneswar

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a five-day visit to Bhubaneswar. He will lead organizational meetings and training sessions while ensuring the RSS activities align with future plans. Bhagwat, under tight security, will remain within the local camp, outlining the centenary celebration roadmap for RSS.

Updated: 12-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 19:56 IST
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Bhubaneswar on Monday evening for a pivotal five-day visit.

During this period, he is set to preside over key organizational meetings and engage in training sessions. Strict security measures were in place as Bhagwat was welcomed by senior RSS leaders at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

While his itinerary remains undisclosed, insiders confirm his involvement in closed-door meetings and a scheduled review of the RSS's current initiatives. His stay will include planning for the centenary celebrations and addressing volunteers on multiple occasions before departing on May 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

