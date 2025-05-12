RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Strategic Visit to Bhubaneswar

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Bhubaneswar on Monday evening for a pivotal five-day visit.

During this period, he is set to preside over key organizational meetings and engage in training sessions. Strict security measures were in place as Bhagwat was welcomed by senior RSS leaders at the Biju Patnaik International Airport.

While his itinerary remains undisclosed, insiders confirm his involvement in closed-door meetings and a scheduled review of the RSS's current initiatives. His stay will include planning for the centenary celebrations and addressing volunteers on multiple occasions before departing on May 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)