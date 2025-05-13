Cultural Icons Under Scrutiny Amidst Entertainment News Storm

A male stripper testified against Sean 'Diddy' Combs in his sex trafficking trial, revealing disturbing allegations involving Combs and his former girlfriend Casandra Ventura. The trial could have significant implications for Combs' reputation and future.

While the entertainment world watches Combs' trial, Stanley Tucci discusses the challenges of hosting his new culinary travel series, and the Cannes Film Festival readies for its 78th showcase, attracting luminaries like Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson.

In the video game industry, publishers scramble to take advantage of the gap left by the delayed release of 'GTA VI'. Meanwhile, Universal Music appoints Matt Ellis as CFO, and Rodolphe Saade acquires a stake in Pathe cinemas, reflecting shifting dynamics in the entertainment sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)