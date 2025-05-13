Verdict Looms for Gerard Depardieu in High-Profile #MeToo Case

A Paris court is poised to deliver its verdict on Tuesday in the sexual assault trial of Gerard Depardieu, a towering figure of French cinema. The French actor is accused of assaulting two women during a 2021 film shoot, charges he has consistently denied.

The #MeToo movement, while not as influential in France as in the U.S., may be seeing a shift in social attitudes regarding sexual assault. One plaintiff, a set decorator, testified about being groped by Depardieu, while another recounted similar experiences.

The trial has sparked discussions about sexism within the film industry and has highlighted a generational divide, with some veteran actresses expressing support for Depardieu. The court's decision could be pivotal for the #MeToo movement in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)