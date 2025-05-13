Left Menu

Star-Studded Romance: 'Miles & Juliette' Brings Legends to Life

Damson Idris and Anamaria Vartolomei will star in 'Miles & Juliette,' a period romance film directed by Bill Pohlad. Set in 1949 Paris, the film explores the passionate romance and artistic connection between a young Miles Davis and French singer Juliette Greco before they became cultural icons.

Updated: 13-05-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:31 IST
In an exciting new development within the film industry, actor Damson Idris is set to star alongside Anamaria Vartolomei in the upcoming period romance, 'Miles & Juliette.'

Directed by Bill Pohlad and screenplay by Zora Howard, the film dives into the captivating love story of a young Miles Davis, played by Idris, and a French singer, actress, and Left Bank icon, Juliette Greco, portrayed by Vartolomei. Transporting audiences to Paris in 1949, this narrative explores how an intimate affair between the two blossomed into a profound, cultural connection.

Produced by none other than Mick Jagger via his company Jagged Films, alongside Victoria Pearman, Bill Pohlad, and Kim Roth of River Road Entertainment, 'Miles & Juliette' also features talent like Xavier Dolan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

