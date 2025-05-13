Left Menu

Cannes 78th Film Festival: A Cinematic Extravaganza Amidst Global Tensions

The 78th Cannes Film Festival opens with high expectations, featuring stars, filmmakers, and political intrigue. Highlights include tributes to Ukraine, honorary awards for Robert De Niro, and concerns about U.S. tariffs. Geopolitics play a role with Ukrainian documentaries, while classic films like Charlie Chaplin's are celebrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cannes | Updated: 13-05-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 10:59 IST
Cannes 78th Film Festival: A Cinematic Extravaganza Amidst Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival launches with soaring anticipation, promising a spectacular lineup of stars, eminent directors, and underlying political themes. Over 12 days, attendees will witness grand premieres including "Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" and tributes dedicated to Ukraine. The esteemed festival opens with accolades as Robert De Niro is set to receive an honorary Palme d'Or.

Festival director Thierry Frémaux acknowledges the unpredictability of success despite last year's triumph with multiple Oscar contenders. This year's event unfolds amidst concerns about potential tariffs on international films proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Frémaux expressed support for the upliftment of local productions but emphasized caution regarding forthcoming decisions.

In recognition of timeless cinema, Cannes presents a restored version of Charlie Chaplin's "The Gold Rush" aligned with its centenary. Meanwhile, the festival showcases its commitment to storytelling about global conflicts with screenings of three impactful documentaries on Ukraine, alongside host of competitive and debut works.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025