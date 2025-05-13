Inferno Strikes Shell Oil Godown: Flames in the Early Hours
A fire erupted at the Shell Oil and Gas godown in Nelamangala early Tuesday morning. Firefighters quickly responded with 10 tenders to extinguish the blaze. No injuries have been reported, and the cause remains unknown. Fire-fighting operations continue as authorities investigate the incident.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a fire broke out at the Shell Oil and Gas company godown located in Nelamangala, on the city's outskirts, officials have reported.
The fire department was alerted at precisely 3:35 am, prompting the immediate dispatch of 10 fire tenders to the scene.
Thankfully, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. A senior fire department official confirmed that operations are ongoing and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
