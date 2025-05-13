Left Menu

Inferno Strikes Shell Oil Godown: Flames in the Early Hours

A fire erupted at the Shell Oil and Gas godown in Nelamangala early Tuesday morning. Firefighters quickly responded with 10 tenders to extinguish the blaze. No injuries have been reported, and the cause remains unknown. Fire-fighting operations continue as authorities investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:17 IST
Inferno Strikes Shell Oil Godown: Flames in the Early Hours
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a fire broke out at the Shell Oil and Gas company godown located in Nelamangala, on the city's outskirts, officials have reported.

The fire department was alerted at precisely 3:35 am, prompting the immediate dispatch of 10 fire tenders to the scene.

Thankfully, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. A senior fire department official confirmed that operations are ongoing and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles
Blog

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

 Global
2
Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feedback Loops
Blog

Pandemic-Era Inflation Traced to Energy Dependence, Not Policy or Price Feed...

 Global
3
Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentralized Systems
Blog

Safeguarding National Budgets: How Countries Can Prevent Crises in Decentral...

 Global
4
IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Capacity
Blog

IMF Research Unpacks How Treasury Buybacks Improve Bond Prices and Dealer Ca...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025