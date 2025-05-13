Inferno Strikes Shell Oil Godown: Flames in the Early Hours

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a fire broke out at the Shell Oil and Gas company godown located in Nelamangala, on the city's outskirts, officials have reported.

The fire department was alerted at precisely 3:35 am, prompting the immediate dispatch of 10 fire tenders to the scene.

Thankfully, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. A senior fire department official confirmed that operations are ongoing and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)