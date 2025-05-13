Stars, Sufi, and Supper: Mystical Night at Bonne Foi 65
Heer Walia's live performance at Bonne Foi 65 in East of Kailash captivated Delhi with a transcendent mix of Sufi music and gourmet dining. Under starry skies, Walia's vocals mesmerized the audience, creating a spiritual evening of music and mysticism, while gourmet offerings added to the enchanting experience.
- Country:
- India
In a magical evening under the New Delhi sky, celebrated Sufi singer Heer Walia performed a stunning live set at Bonne Foi 65 in East of Kailash. The performance left the city awe-inspired, as Walia's voice intertwined with the poetry of Bulleh Shah and Amir Khusrau, creating a mesmerizing tapestry of sound.
The venue, already famous for its exquisite ambiance and gourmet food, became a sanctuary of music and spirit. The crowd, an eclectic mixture of music lovers and spiritual seekers, was captivated by Walia's soothing vocals and poetic interpretations, turning dinner into a divine experience.
Club Co-Founders Amit Bishnoi and Avnee Yadav expressed their vision of creating a cultural hub where music and dining foster deeper connections. The enchanted audiences left with a sense of gratitude and a promise of more such mystical nights at Bonne Foi 65.
