Stars, Sufi, and Supper: Mystical Night at Bonne Foi 65

Heer Walia's live performance at Bonne Foi 65 in East of Kailash captivated Delhi with a transcendent mix of Sufi music and gourmet dining. Under starry skies, Walia's vocals mesmerized the audience, creating a spiritual evening of music and mysticism, while gourmet offerings added to the enchanting experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a magical evening under the New Delhi sky, celebrated Sufi singer Heer Walia performed a stunning live set at Bonne Foi 65 in East of Kailash. The performance left the city awe-inspired, as Walia's voice intertwined with the poetry of Bulleh Shah and Amir Khusrau, creating a mesmerizing tapestry of sound.

The venue, already famous for its exquisite ambiance and gourmet food, became a sanctuary of music and spirit. The crowd, an eclectic mixture of music lovers and spiritual seekers, was captivated by Walia's soothing vocals and poetic interpretations, turning dinner into a divine experience.

Club Co-Founders Amit Bishnoi and Avnee Yadav expressed their vision of creating a cultural hub where music and dining foster deeper connections. The enchanted audiences left with a sense of gratitude and a promise of more such mystical nights at Bonne Foi 65.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

