Garry Kasparov Lauds Young Chess Prodigy Gukesh Amidst Carlsen Comparisons

Garry Kasparov praised Indian chess prodigy Gukesh for winning the world championship but acknowledged that Magnus Carlsen is widely regarded as a superior player. Kasparov highlighted the unique challenges Gukesh faces compared to his own triumphs. The veteran also applauded India's rising chess talents, referring to them as 'Vishy's children.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 11:51 IST
Gukesh
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent interview, Russian chess legend Garry Kasparov expressed admiration for Indian prodigy Gukesh, despite acknowledging that Magnus Carlsen is still considered a superior player by many. Kasparov reflected on his own experiences, noting the distinct challenges Gukesh faces in his era.

Kasparov emphasized Gukesh's impressive achievement in defeating China's world champion Ding Liren at such a young age. He remarked that Gukesh, crowned at 17, follows in remarkable footsteps, with his record echoing Kasparov's own rise to fame at 22.

While praising the current generation of Indian chess players, Kasparov honored them as 'Vishy's children,' attributing their growth to the influence of five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand. He encouraged Gukesh to continue developing his skills amidst ongoing challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

