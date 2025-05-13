Left Menu

Indian Hairdresser Shines in Global Wella TrendVision 2024-25 Grand Finale

Lalruattluanga from Shillong made history by winning the Color Visionary award at the Global Wella Professionals TrendVision 2024-25 Grand Finale in Malta. His creation, inspired by Shillong's golden sunsets, marked the first time an Indian hairdresser secured a title at this prestigious event, establishing Indian talent on the world stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:00 IST
In a historic win at the Global Wella Professionals TrendVision 2024-25 Grand Finale in Malta, Shillong's Lalruattluanga clinched the coveted Color Visionary award. His masterfully crafted entry was inspired by the serene beauty of Shillong's sunsets, marking a significant achievement for Indian hairdressing.

The event, known for showcasing cutting-edge creativity and technical mastery, saw over 1,000 participants from 52 countries, contributing to an inspiring celebration of innovation within the global salon industry. Lalruattluanga stood out among national winners from across the globe, becoming the first Indian to secure this prestigious title.

Lalruattluanga's groundbreaking win not only highlights his exceptional talent but also places India firmly on the global hair artistry map. The event underscored the promise of Indian creativity, as the country celebrated this remarkable milestone of artistic expression and professional excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

