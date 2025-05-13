Kim Kardashian Faces Paris Heist Robbers in Court: A Decade Later

Kim Kardashian, one of the world's most recognizable figures, has returned to Paris to face the men accused of orchestrating her 2016 robbery. The robbery, which involved a loss of over USD 6 million in jewels, transformed Kardashian's public life and reshaped her understanding of celebrity risks in the social media era.

Kardashian is expected to deliver emotionally charged testimony, recalling the traumatic night she was bound and held at gunpoint. The trial, which began last month, sees twelve suspects originally charged, with only ten now facing the proceedings. Authorities have described the group as seasoned criminals, rather than harmless retirees.

The incident pushed Kardashian to withdraw from public life, leading to severe anxiety and agoraphobia. Now, she returns not just as a victim, but as a critical witness in a trial that explores the intertwining of crime, fame, and modern perception. Her testimony underscores a broader societal reflection on celebrity vulnerability in the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)