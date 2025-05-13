Left Menu

Unleashing Sustainability: VEOCEL™ Steals the Spotlight at CIDPEX and IDEA25

VEOCEL™ showcased its commitment to sustainable fibers at industry events CIDPEX and IDEA25. Emphasizing ingredient transparency and environmental responsibility, VEOCEL™ highlighted its Lyocell fibers' potential in personal care products, promoting innovation and collaboration with partners under the 'Circle of Trust' alliance. Lenzing Group continues to lead in responsible fiber production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lenzing | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 12:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

Amid the influential backdrops of CIDPEX in Wuhan and IDEA25 in Miami, VEOCEL™, a leading specialty nonwovens brand by Lenzing, spotlighted its eco-conscious fibers aimed at transforming single-use personal care products.

Focused on ingredient transparency and innovation, VEOCEL™ introduced its Lyocell fibers—sustainably sourced from wood and showcasing low environmental impact—as a fresh alternative to fossil-based synthetics.

With strategic alliances and the 'Circle of Trust,' VEOCEL™ fosters collaboration to produce sustainable solutions, aligning with the values of informed consumers seeking transparency and responsibility in the products they choose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

