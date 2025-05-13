Unleashing Sustainability: VEOCEL™ Steals the Spotlight at CIDPEX and IDEA25

Amid the influential backdrops of CIDPEX in Wuhan and IDEA25 in Miami, VEOCEL™, a leading specialty nonwovens brand by Lenzing, spotlighted its eco-conscious fibers aimed at transforming single-use personal care products.

Focused on ingredient transparency and innovation, VEOCEL™ introduced its Lyocell fibers—sustainably sourced from wood and showcasing low environmental impact—as a fresh alternative to fossil-based synthetics.

With strategic alliances and the 'Circle of Trust,' VEOCEL™ fosters collaboration to produce sustainable solutions, aligning with the values of informed consumers seeking transparency and responsibility in the products they choose.

(With inputs from agencies.)