Jubilant Ingrevia's Profits Soar Amid Cost Cuts

In a noteworthy financial performance, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd announced a more than two-fold surge in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 74.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter. This growth was primarily attributed to decreased expenses, as the firm managed to cut costs efficiently.

The reported net profit for this period represents a significant increase from Rs 29.25 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous year. However, the company's total income saw a downturn, falling to Rs 1,059.62 crore from Rs 1,083.94 crore.

For the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, Jubilant Ingrevia's net profit rose to Rs 251.17 crore, jumping from Rs 182.89 crore in the preceding year. This increase occurred alongside a modest rise in total income, which reached Rs 4,215.43 crore. Jubilant Ingrevia is known for its work in specialty chemicals and chemical ingredients.

