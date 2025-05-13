Left Menu

Jubilant Ingrevia's Profits Soar Amid Cost Cuts

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd reported a significant rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 74.05 crore for the March 2025 quarter, driven by reduced expenses. Despite a decline in total income, annual net profit for 2024-25 rose to Rs 251.17 crore. The company specializes in specialty chemicals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:16 IST
Jubilant Ingrevia's Profits Soar Amid Cost Cuts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy financial performance, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd announced a more than two-fold surge in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 74.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter. This growth was primarily attributed to decreased expenses, as the firm managed to cut costs efficiently.

The reported net profit for this period represents a significant increase from Rs 29.25 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous year. However, the company's total income saw a downturn, falling to Rs 1,059.62 crore from Rs 1,083.94 crore.

For the entire 2024-25 fiscal year, Jubilant Ingrevia's net profit rose to Rs 251.17 crore, jumping from Rs 182.89 crore in the preceding year. This increase occurred alongside a modest rise in total income, which reached Rs 4,215.43 crore. Jubilant Ingrevia is known for its work in specialty chemicals and chemical ingredients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025