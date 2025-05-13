Left Menu

Yuval Raphael: Spreading Love Amidst Eurovision Controversies

Yuval Raphael, Israel's Eurovision contestant, expressed fear due to pro-Palestinian protests but remains focused on the love from global fans. Despite tensions, she aims to spread love and hope through her performance in the competition, underlining music's power in bridging divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:39 IST
Yuval Raphael, this year's Eurovision contestant from Israel, acknowledged feeling frightened by the pro-Palestinian protests surrounding the competition. However, she remains steadfast in focusing on the love shown by the global fanbase. 'I've been mentally preparing for this,' Raphael shared with Reuters after her participation in the event's 'turquoise carpet' opening ceremony.

The ceremony, held on Sunday, faced disruptions due to protesters. Raphael, who is 24 years old, reflected on the unease experienced, particularly recalling the tense atmosphere following the October 7 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel, a tragic event she witnessed. Despite the incident, her focus remains on the 'good and the love' expressed by supporters, she added.

The recent conflict has raised questions from officials in several countries about Israel's participation in Eurovision. Nonetheless, Raphael is set to perform her multi-lingual song entry, 'New Day Will Rise,' aiming to share a message of love and hope. Her performance in the semi-finals on May 15 and possible finals on May 17 at Basel's St. Jakobshalle arena carries her enduring message amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

