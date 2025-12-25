Left Menu

Lamar Jackson's Absence Looms Large as Ravens' Playoff Hopes Dwindle

The world of sports buzzes with developments: Lamar Jackson may miss the Ravens' game due to injury, Spanish players dominate ESPN's women's soccer rankings, and right-handed pitcher Pete Fairbanks inks a deal with the Marlins. Amidst the updates, Ben Simmons gains a stake in a pro fishing team.

Updated: 25-12-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 10:27 IST
The sports landscape is replete with riveting stories as star players face challenges and transitions. Notably, Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice due to a back injury, casting doubt on his availability for the pivotal game against the Packers. This absence could significantly impact the Ravens' playoff ambitions.

In the realm of soccer, Spanish players shone brightly in ESPN's 2025 women's soccer rankings with Aitana Bonmati leading the charge. The vibrant talent from Spain captured the top three spots, affirming their dominance on the global stage.

Meanwhile, in baseball, right-handed pitcher Pete Fairbanks secured a lucrative one-year deal with the Miami Marlins. This strategic move strengthens the Marlins' bullpen, as they gear up for the upcoming season. In another arena, NBA star Ben Simmons diversified his ventures by acquiring a stake in a pro fishing team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

