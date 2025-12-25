Lamar Jackson's Absence Looms Large as Ravens' Playoff Hopes Dwindle

The sports landscape is replete with riveting stories as star players face challenges and transitions. Notably, Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice due to a back injury, casting doubt on his availability for the pivotal game against the Packers. This absence could significantly impact the Ravens' playoff ambitions.

In the realm of soccer, Spanish players shone brightly in ESPN's 2025 women's soccer rankings with Aitana Bonmati leading the charge. The vibrant talent from Spain captured the top three spots, affirming their dominance on the global stage.

Meanwhile, in baseball, right-handed pitcher Pete Fairbanks secured a lucrative one-year deal with the Miami Marlins. This strategic move strengthens the Marlins' bullpen, as they gear up for the upcoming season. In another arena, NBA star Ben Simmons diversified his ventures by acquiring a stake in a pro fishing team.

