Meghalaya's Illuminated Christmas: A Celebration of Hope and Harmony

Meghalaya celebrated Christmas with midnight church services and carol processions. Church leaders emphasized hope, peace, and love. Streets in Shillong dazzled with festive lights, attracting tourists like Rohan Mehta and Maria Fernandes, who praised the city’s warm celebrations. Local pastors urged reflection beyond festivities.

In Meghalaya, Christmas was marked by midnight services in churches and vibrant carol processions across illuminated streets, as church leaders called upon people to embrace the spirit of hope, peace, and love inherent in the birth of Jesus Christ.

Residents gathered for prayers and hymns, with carol processions attracting locals and visitors throughout various neighborhoods. During Midnight Mass at the Catholic Cathedral, Bishop Victor highlighted Jesus Christ's birth as a symbol of light triumphing over darkness.

Pastor Anand Thapa of Mawkhar Presbyterian Church encouraged congregants to extend the essence of Christmas into daily life through compassion and harmony. Meanwhile, Shillong's streets shimmered with decorative lights, drawing tourists such as Rohan Mehta from Delhi and Maria Fernandes from Mumbai, who admired the festive atmosphere and the giant Christmas tree at Khyndailad junction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

