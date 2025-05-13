Kanika Tekriwal to Make Milestone Cannes Debut

Kanika Tekriwal, Co-founder and CEO of JetSetGo Aviation Services, is preparing for her debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, marking a notable moment in her career.

As a trailblazer in India's private aviation industry, Kanika transformed luxury air travel with JetSetGo, focusing on technology and customer satisfaction. Her journey at just 22 has made JetSetGo a leading brand among India's elite.

Her Cannes appearance highlights the increasing presence of entrepreneurs in cultural arenas. She sees this as a celebration of Indian entrepreneurship, hoping her experience inspires others to dream big and lead with purpose. The Cannes Film Festival continues to embrace global influencers across various sectors.

