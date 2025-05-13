Kanika Tekriwal to Make Milestone Cannes Debut
Kanika Tekriwal, CEO of JetSetGo, will debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, signifying the rising influence of Indian entrepreneurs in global cultural platforms. Her journey reflects the intersection of innovation and culture, marking her as a modern-day changemaker and celebrating the progress of Indian entrepreneurship.
Kanika Tekriwal, Co-founder and CEO of JetSetGo Aviation Services, is preparing for her debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, marking a notable moment in her career.
As a trailblazer in India's private aviation industry, Kanika transformed luxury air travel with JetSetGo, focusing on technology and customer satisfaction. Her journey at just 22 has made JetSetGo a leading brand among India's elite.
Her Cannes appearance highlights the increasing presence of entrepreneurs in cultural arenas. She sees this as a celebration of Indian entrepreneurship, hoping her experience inspires others to dream big and lead with purpose. The Cannes Film Festival continues to embrace global influencers across various sectors.
