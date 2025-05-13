Left Menu

Kanika Tekriwal to Make Milestone Cannes Debut

Kanika Tekriwal, CEO of JetSetGo, will debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, signifying the rising influence of Indian entrepreneurs in global cultural platforms. Her journey reflects the intersection of innovation and culture, marking her as a modern-day changemaker and celebrating the progress of Indian entrepreneurship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:26 IST
Kanika Tekriwal to Make Milestone Cannes Debut
  • Country:
  • India

Kanika Tekriwal, Co-founder and CEO of JetSetGo Aviation Services, is preparing for her debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, marking a notable moment in her career.

As a trailblazer in India's private aviation industry, Kanika transformed luxury air travel with JetSetGo, focusing on technology and customer satisfaction. Her journey at just 22 has made JetSetGo a leading brand among India's elite.

Her Cannes appearance highlights the increasing presence of entrepreneurs in cultural arenas. She sees this as a celebration of Indian entrepreneurship, hoping her experience inspires others to dream big and lead with purpose. The Cannes Film Festival continues to embrace global influencers across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025