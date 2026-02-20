Kompany Calls Out Mourinho: A Leadership Blunder
Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany criticized José Mourinho for attacking Vinícius Júnior after a racial incident during a Champions League match. Mourinho suggested Vinícius incited Benfica's players, leading to a larger conversation on racial insults in soccer. Kompany condemned Mourinho's comments as poor leadership.
- Country:
- Germany
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has openly criticized José Mourinho over comments made about Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior. The incident centers around allegations of racial insults during a Champions League match against Benfica.
Mourinho suggested Vinícius, who reported being racially abused by an opponent, had incited controversy with his goal celebrations. In response, Kompany lambasted Mourinho's stance, labeling it a significant leadership error. UEFA has since appointed a special investigator to delve into the incident.
Vinícius has faced repeated racial abuse throughout Europe. Kompany, defending the player's reaction, argued it was an emotional and genuine response to a deeply troubling incident, stressing the importance of addressing racial issues responsibly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arsenal and Real Madrid Dominate to Reach Women's Champions League Quarters
Battle of Giants: Benfica's Quest Against Wounded Real Madrid
Racism Uproar Halts Real Madrid's Victory in Champions League Clash
Epic Clash: Real Madrid Seeks Redemption Against Benfica
Champions League Clash: Real Madrid's Rematch with Benfica