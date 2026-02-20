Kompany Calls Out Mourinho: A Leadership Blunder

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has openly criticized José Mourinho over comments made about Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior. The incident centers around allegations of racial insults during a Champions League match against Benfica.

Mourinho suggested Vinícius, who reported being racially abused by an opponent, had incited controversy with his goal celebrations. In response, Kompany lambasted Mourinho's stance, labeling it a significant leadership error. UEFA has since appointed a special investigator to delve into the incident.

Vinícius has faced repeated racial abuse throughout Europe. Kompany, defending the player's reaction, argued it was an emotional and genuine response to a deeply troubling incident, stressing the importance of addressing racial issues responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)