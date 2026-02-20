AI Innovations Set to Transform Punjab's Education Landscape
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains led a delegation to the AI Impact Expo to explore AI-driven solutions for Punjab's school network. Discussions with global tech firms like Google and NVIDIA focused on integrating AI to improve learning outcomes, personalized education, and strengthen foundational literacy.
Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains spearheaded a delegation to the AI Impact Expo, engaging in high-level discussions with global technology leaders and central government bodies. The focus was on exploring AI-driven education solutions to revolutionize the state's school network.
Bains interacted with major global players such as Google, NVIDIA, and OpenAI to develop an education technology roadmap that enhances learning outcomes and future-proofs Punjab's academic infrastructure. The integration of AI into Punjab's educational framework was a key topic of dialogue, according to a state government statement.
The delegation also interfaced with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Ministry of Education to gain insights into national AI strategies that can be adopted for Punjab's classrooms. The talks emphasized AI-enabled education applications, such as Personalized Adaptive Learning and AI-assisted assessments, aimed at advancing the state's educational goals.
