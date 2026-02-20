Left Menu

IIT Guwahati's Innovation: Tackling Wikipedia's Surface Name Errors for Enhanced Credibility

Researchers at IIT Guwahati have developed a scalable method to identify and correct Surface Name Errors in Wikipedia. This innovation enhances the reliability of information for human users and AI systems. Successfully tested across multiple languages, the method has seen significant correction acceptance within the Wikipedia community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:10 IST
IIT Guwahati's Innovation: Tackling Wikipedia's Surface Name Errors for Enhanced Credibility
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati have developed a groundbreaking multilingual method to address Surface Name Errors (SNEs) in Wikipedia. The initiative aims to bolster the reliability of the popular online encyclopedia for both human readers and artificial intelligence systems.

A Surface Name Error arises when text links refer to an entity incorrectly, potentially undermining information credibility. The study observed that 3% to 6% of Wikipedia mentions are affected by these errors, posing challenges not only to users but also to AI models that rely on Wikipedia data.

In response, Associate Professor Amit Awekar and M.Tech alum Anuj Khare designed a technique using mathematical frequency patterns. Their method has shown accuracy across eight languages and has been corroborated by the Wikipedia community, with over 99% of corrections accepted. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
2
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea
3
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
4
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026