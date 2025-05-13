Cassie vs. Combs: Inside the Hip-Hop Mogul's Sex Trafficking Trial

Casandra Ventura, widely recognized as the R&B artist 'Cassie,' took the stand against hip-hop icon Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a significant sex trafficking case. Testifying in Manhattan federal court, Ventura recounted harrowing episodes of physical abuse at the hands of Combs, including beatings and coercion into drug-fueled sex parties.

Throughout her testimony, a visibly pregnant Ventura detailed the frequency and severity of the abuse she endured. She described the 'Freak Offs,' gatherings where women were allegedly coerced, ultimately blackmailed using hidden recordings. Combs, maintaining his innocence, faces multiple felony charges and a potential life sentence if found guilty.

Despite explosive claims from the prosecution, Combs' defense argues the relationships and activities were consensual, framing the case as a misunderstanding of lifestyle choices. Defense lawyer Teny Geragos contends that the trial seeks to wrongfully criminalize Combs for non-criminal personal shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)