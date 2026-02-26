Landmark Trial: Social Media Giants in the Hot Seat

In Los Angeles, a groundbreaking trial unfolds as Kaley G.M. testifies about the detrimental effects of Instagram and YouTube on her mental health. As a child, Kaley began using these platforms, which she claims led to depression and body dysmorphia.

This case is a significant part of the global scrutinization of social media's impact on younger users. With countries like Australia already imposing restrictions on under-16s accessing such platforms, the outcome could set a precedent.

Both Meta and Google deny wrongdoing, arguing that the evidence does not support Kaley's allegations. The trial aims to determine if the platforms' operations contributed substantially to her mental health challenges.

