Left Menu

Landmark Trial: Social Media Giants in the Hot Seat

In a landmark case, Kaley G.M. sues Meta and Google, alleging that their platforms Instagram and YouTube influenced her mental health issues. Starting social media usage at a young age, Kaley blames the companies' practices. The trial is part of a larger movement questioning social media's impact on children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:04 IST
Landmark Trial: Social Media Giants in the Hot Seat

In Los Angeles, a groundbreaking trial unfolds as Kaley G.M. testifies about the detrimental effects of Instagram and YouTube on her mental health. As a child, Kaley began using these platforms, which she claims led to depression and body dysmorphia.

This case is a significant part of the global scrutinization of social media's impact on younger users. With countries like Australia already imposing restrictions on under-16s accessing such platforms, the outcome could set a precedent.

Both Meta and Google deny wrongdoing, arguing that the evidence does not support Kaley's allegations. The trial aims to determine if the platforms' operations contributed substantially to her mental health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

Government and Police Reach Agreement on 2024 Document Release

 United Kingdom
2
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Ongoing Battle with Terrorism

 Global
3
Angela Merkel Advocates for Multilateralism in the Face of Global Challenges

Angela Merkel Advocates for Multilateralism in the Face of Global Challenges

 India
4
Preservationists Battle Trump's $400M White House Ballroom Project

Preservationists Battle Trump's $400M White House Ballroom Project

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026