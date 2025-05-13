Diddy on Trial: The Explosive Testimony from Cassie Ventura

In a dramatic courtroom revelation, Cassie Ventura, the ex-girlfriend of hip-hop icon Sean 'Diddy' Combs, detailed her tumultuous time involved in drug-fueled sex parties orchestrated by the artist. Ventura's testimony, which suggests blackmail and abuse, is central to the prosecution's case against Combs, now on trial for serious criminal charges.

Wearing a brown dress and visibly pregnant, Ventura recounted her early relationship with Combs, now under scrutiny for his alleged role in a series of violent and manipulative acts. She spoke about the 'Freak Offs' that consumed her life and career, claiming Combs exerted heavy control over her personal choices and actions.

Defense attorney Teny Geragos asserts that Combs' lifestyle choices are being wrongfully criminalized while acknowledging his temperament issues. The trial, expected to span two months, hinges on the narratives of Ventura and other accusers, with the prosecutor emphasizing the power dynamics Combs allegedly exploited within the music industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)