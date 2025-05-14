Cultural Diplomacy: Art's Role in North American Free Trade

In a surprising move, the US government has announced a 100% tariff on foreign films, citing protection for the domestic film industry, national security, and counter-propaganda measures. This decision is reminiscent of past trade negotiations, where culture was a key factor in shaping North American relations.

The book 'Trading on Art: Cultural Diplomacy and Free Trade in North America' delves into the role of visual art in fostering relationships among Canada, Mexico, and the US. Exhibitions and museum initiatives have historically provided platforms to negotiate and understand free trade agreements.

Cultural exchanges offered a diplomatic tool, fostering unity among North American nations post-NAFTA. Such initiatives also served as critical platforms for challenging free trade, with video art notably critiquing media portrayals and supporting anti-globalisation movements. This cultural lens reveals deeper insights into regional identities and alliances.

