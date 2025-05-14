Left Menu

Tom Hardy: The Unyielding Action Hero Facing Physical Challenges

Tom Hardy, famed for action-heavy roles, reveals the toll on his body from intense stunts. Despite multiple injuries, he remains committed to action films. While preparing for 'Venom: The Last Dance,' Hardy reflects on wishing for a Venom-Spider-Man crossover, expressing excitement yet understanding of his role's limits.

Updated: 14-05-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:19 IST
Tom Hardy: The Unyielding Action Hero Facing Physical Challenges
Tom Hardy (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Renowned actor Tom Hardy, known for electrifying performances in films like 'The Dark Knight Rises' and 'Mad Max: Fury Road', has opened up about the significant physical toll his action-packed career has exacted on his body.

Speaking about his role in 'Venom', Hardy recounted the high-intensity stunts, like juggling chainsaws and riding unicycles, which pushed his physical limits. Nevertheless, the actor is enduring chronic injuries, having undergone two knee surgeries, dealt with a herniated disc, sciatica, plantar fasciitis, and a hip tendon pull. He admitted, "It's all falling to bits now, and it's not going to get better."

Despite these challenges, Hardy continues to embrace action roles, starring in the crime series 'MobLand' and Netflix's 'Havoc'. Reflecting on his stint as Venom, Hardy and director Kelly Marcel acknowledged that the anticipated end of the trilogy with 'Venom: The Last Dance' marks a natural conclusion. Hardy also expressed a desire for a Venom and Spider-Man crossover, though he acknowledges it's beyond his decision-making capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

