Celebrating a Golden Legacy: Innovation and Independence at CSIR-NIIST's National Technology Day

NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat emphasized the need for strategic independence in critical sectors during the National Technology Day at CSIR-NIIST. Highlighting India's innovative achievements, he advocated for an intellectual property-focused governance model to support economic growth and technological sovereignty, as CSIR-NIIST marked its 50th anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:54 IST
NITI Aayog's V K Saraswat underscored the importance of achieving strategic independence to safeguard national interests at the National Technology Day event hosted by CSIR-NIIST, marking the institute's golden jubilee.

Emphasizing the principles of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' Saraswat urged for strong IP policies to drive economic and technological advancement, citing recent national scientific achievements.

The event showcased innovative technologies, including food products and biodegradable tableware, revealing CSIR-NIIST's commitment to impactful science and technology transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

