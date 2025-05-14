Celebrating a Golden Legacy: Innovation and Independence at CSIR-NIIST's National Technology Day

NITI Aayog's V K Saraswat underscored the importance of achieving strategic independence to safeguard national interests at the National Technology Day event hosted by CSIR-NIIST, marking the institute's golden jubilee.

Emphasizing the principles of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' Saraswat urged for strong IP policies to drive economic and technological advancement, citing recent national scientific achievements.

The event showcased innovative technologies, including food products and biodegradable tableware, revealing CSIR-NIIST's commitment to impactful science and technology transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)